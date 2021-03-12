Organizers of a vaccine booster clinic at Houston on Tuesday were pleased with the turnout, the generosity of those who pitched in to help and the support of others in the community who provided food.
About 930 received vaccinations at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63. The event was staged in the community building. Parking needs and data entry were handled by Missouri National Guard members.
The first vaccination — which was hailed for its organization — drew 1,000 in February. Wes Murray, Texas County Memorial Hospital’s CEO, said some were hindered from returning due to transportation issues and scheduling conflicts. An attempt will be made to accommodate the 70 who weren’t able to return.
Wes Murray expressed his gratitude to the Missouri National Guard, AmeriCorps, Texas County Technical College and Texas County Health Department. AmeriCorps is an organization that works to strengthen communities and foster civic engagement through service and volunteering. A team arrived to help in Texas County. Many of those were young adults who wanted to donate time to better the country in advance of attending college.
“TCMH could not have completed an event of this caliber as successfully as it transpired without the help of these volunteers,” Murray said.
“It was truly an honor for TCMH to serve our community by offering this opportunity,” Murray said. “We received several compliments throughout the day in regards to how well organized and smoothly the event flowed.”
Murray said he was touched by the comments. Some had been isolated and couldn’t participate in family functions, such as interacting with their grandchildren.
Murray also expressed a special thank you to McDonald’s of Houston, Hardee’s of Houston, Pizza Hut of Houston and Houston House for providing food.
“The food was very appreciated by all the volunteers,” Murray said.
