A baby boy and 3-year-old girl were injured Wednesday morning in a crash that left one person seriously hurt and airlifted to a Springfield hospital.

Cpl. Justin Piccinino said a westbound 2016 Kawasaki UTV driven by Stephen M. Lezak, 61, of Elk Creek, turned south into a private drive and travelled into the path of a 2010 Town and Country van operated by Sarah J. Roberts, 26, of Cabool. The van struck the UTV, Piccinino said. 

Lezak was airlifted to Cox South in Springfield. The children had minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The UTV was totaled. There was extensive damage to the van. 

