One person was injured and a driver charged with eight offenses following a crash Saturday, March 20, northwest of Licking,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A wanted woman was arrested by the state patrol Saturday night after she crashed a vehicle in northern Texas County. One person was injured.

Cpl. Jacob Sellars said a westbound 2016 Dodge Challenger driven by Jennifer D. Hendrix, 32, of Pevely, failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of Highway 32 near Highway N, struck a fence and overturned. Earlier, a Licking officer had attempted to stop the speeding vehicle, but halted a pursuit when speeds reached 130 miles per hour.

A passenger, Austin L. Norris, 21, of Pevely, had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts. The vehicle was totaled.

Hendrix faces numerous charges: felony warrant from Texas County for aggravated assault, two felony warrants from Jefferson City for possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor warrant from Jefferson County for larceny, misdemeanor warrant from Texas County for passing bad check, misdemeanor warrant from Licking Police Department for failure to show proof of insurance, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Texas County Jail.

