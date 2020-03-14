Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SHANNON...DENT...HOWELL...TEXAS AND OREGON COUNTIES... AT 305 PM CDT, AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGE REPORTS HAVE INDICATED UP TO 1 TO 1.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA SINCE EARLY THIS MORNING. RAIN SHOWERS OCCURING ACROSS SOUTHERN HOWELL AND OREGON COUNTIES MAY STILL PUT DOWN UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 0.25 INCHES OF RAIN OVER THE NEXT 1 TO 2 HOURS, BUT PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO END BY LATE AFTERNOON. SOME LINGERING FLOODING OF SENSITIVE LOW WATER CROSSINGS, STREAMS, AND LOW SPOTS IN TERRAIN IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO THE EVENING. THIS ADVISORY INCLUDES BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING LOW WATER CROSSINGS... ROUTE H, 3 MILES EAST OF WINONA... HIGHWAY 142 AT THE SPRING RIVER WEST OF LANTON... HIGHWAY 142 AT THE BENNETTS RIVER WEST OF MOODY... ROUTE K, 3 MILES SOUTHWEST OF POTTERSVILLE... AND ROUTE H AT ROCKY CREEK 6 MILES NORTHEAST OF WINONA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&