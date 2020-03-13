The latest closing, postponements related to the coronavirus crisis:
•The Houston Senior Center is closed for March. Homebound meals will continue to be delivered. Meals also can be picked up at the center.
•Out of caution, Missouri state park and historic site programs and events sponsored by Missouri State Parks are postponed or cancelled now through April 30.
•Gov. Mike Parson will declare a state of emergency in Missouri. An announcement at 5 p.m. Friday can be watched here.
•The production of 101 Dalmations later this month at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston has been postponed.
•The Missouri Department of Corrections at Licking has suspended visitation. This does not apply to attorney visits.
•A rural healthcare forum planned Wednesday, March 18, in Mountain View has been cancelled .
•Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) and its Emergency Management Team announced Thursday that OMC facilities would start restricting visitors to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the illness known as the coronavirus.
There are three restrictions that residents in Howell County and the surrounding counties must be aware of when visiting OMC facilities:
1. Children ages 12 and under who are not seeking treatment are asked to avoid the hospital.
2. Anyone who has had a fever or who has felt sick within the previous 24 hours, and is not receiving treatment, should avoid visiting all OMC facilities for the protection of others including the hospital, and outpatient clinics.
3. Anyone with a scheduled appointment at an OMC facility should attend alone unless extra assistance is needed. Everyone should check their temperature before arriving at a facility. If they experience a fever before arrival, please call to reschedule.
•The Missouri Senate has adjourned. The coronavirus upended Missouri's annual legislative session Thursday as the Senate sent its members and employees home without a definitive timetable to return.
• The Missouri State High School Activities Association has taken preventative steps in addressing concerns regarding the spread of the flu and/or coronavirus. MSHSAA has suspended all district music contests as well as currently limiting attendance to post season basketball tournaments.
•Ozarks Technical Community College cancelled classes for Friday and extended spring break, which starts Monday, for an extra week. OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon said when classes resume March 30, every course that can be taught online will be offered that way through the end of the semester. Drury has a satellite campus in Houston.
•The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has a congregation at Houston, announced Thursday that it is indefinitely suspending all public gatherings, including worship services, worldwide.
