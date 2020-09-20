The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Sunday that Texas County has the third highest percentage of new COVID-19 cases in the state during the last seven days. It was the third day in a row in the top 10.

In the last seven days, positive cases have jumped 31 percent, the state said. Cases totaled 278. A week ago, it was 210. 

On Sunday, the state recorded 1,328 more positive cases and two deaths. There were 1,064 hospitalized; that number lags 72 hours. The percentage of positive testing stood at 11.8 percent.

