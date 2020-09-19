The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday that Texas County has the fourth highest percentage of new COVID-19 cases in the state during the last seven days. It was the second day in a row.
It stood at 270. A week ago, the cumulative total was 207, it said.
The total was up nine from Friday — with cumulative cases at 270. (Note: The Texas County Health Department reported its total lower on Friday as 237 - with 197 recovered).
On Saturday, the state recorded 1,387 more positive cases and 13 deaths. There were 1,004 hospitalized; that number lags 72 hours. The percentage of positive testing stood at 11.6 percent.
