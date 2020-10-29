A stretch of Highway 17 north of Summersville remains closed, and a detour is in place.

The damage is at a construction zone for a bridge over Big Creek near Eunice. Culverts were displaced by high water after heavy rain struck Wednesday into Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said poor weather and rising water hindered the contractor's ability to make repairs on Thursday. 

Work resumed Friday, and the roadway continues closed.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
1
0
0
1

Load comments