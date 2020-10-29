A stretch of Highway 17 north of Summersville is closed, and a detour is in place.

The damage is at a construction zone for a bridge over Big Creek near Eunice. Culverts were displaced by high water after heavy rain struck. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation said poor weather and rising water have hindered the contractor's ability to make repairs. Work will resume tomorrow morning. 

