The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Monday that Texas County recorded 45 COVID-19 cases from a period from July 10-16.
The positivity rate is 26.6 percent. It has 177.2 cases per 100,000.
Health officials said the rise in cases is due to a high number of nonvaccinated population in the region. Texas County’s vaccination rate stood at about 21 percent on Monday. About 24.6 percent have started the process.
There have been 294 shots given in the county in the seven days ending Sunday.
The Texas County Health Department, whose numbers tend to measure a higher number than the state, said Friday night it had 79 cases from July 13-16. Of those, only two had been vaccinated. From July 6 – July 11, it said there were 43 new cases.
Coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations in Missouri have reached levels not seen since winter.
Doctors say they are seeing more younger, health patients than any time since the pandemic started.
Steve Edwards, the CEO of CoxHealth, said Saturday the vaccine appears about 97 to 99 percent effective against severe disease, hospitalization and mortality with the Delta variant. For those vaccinated, it provides a high level of protection against severe disease.
Where can I get a shot? Missouri Ozarks Community Health, 1340 S. Sam Houston Blvd., Houston; and 904 Zimmerman Ave., Cabool; Walmart Supercenter, 1433 S. Sam Houston Blvd., Houston; Walgreens, 100 N. Grand Ave., in Houston; any Texas County Memorial Hospital Clinic; and Rinne Pharmacy, Licking. (Find details at vaccines.gov)
