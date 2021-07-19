More Information

Texas County Memorial Hospital reported Monday that it admitted 15 COVID-19 patients in the last week.

Of that total, seven became patients since Friday. There are eight patients hospitalized.

Its positive test rate stood at 30.4 percent.

The hospital, in a statement said, “If you are vaccinated you are very well protected against hospitalization and death, unfortunately that is not true if you are not vaccinated. 99.5 percent of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 are individuals who are not vaccinated.”