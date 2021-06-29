After being postponed Saturday due to torrential rain, the fourth annual Independence Day Parade and annual fireworks show hosted by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce are occur Friday.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston, with the parade lineup at 6 p.m. in the high school parking lot.
American Legion Post 41 will offer hot dogs, chips and bottled water again this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lone Star Plaza pavilion.
The annual fireworks show is set for dark that same evening at the chamber fairgrounds (on North U.S. 63).
Popcorn, funnel cakes, snow cones and soda will be available to buy at the Cook Shack during the show. The City of Houston contributed $4,000 toward the purchase of fireworks.
For more information or to enter the parade, call chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220 or email information@houstonmochamber.com.
Here’s what’s happening in surrounding communities:
•Willow Springs: Parade at 10 a.m., Saturday. Lineup is at 9 a.m. at Booster Field. The Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra will perform after the parade at the historic Star Theatre. Houston’s Jodi Forbes is the director. For more information, call the Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce at 417-469-5519.
•Licking: Fireworks show Saturday at Deer Lick Park. Vendors, food and a cornhole tournament begin at 2 p.m., while a parade through the downtown area starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at dark. For more information, call Debbie Cook at 417-260-1713 or Reta Dawson at 573-247-5886. Parade information can be obtained from Haley Floyd at 417-217-8133.
•Cabool: Free food and drinks offered at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at Cedar and Main streets. The City of Cabool will host a fireworks show at dark.
