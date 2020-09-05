Power was restored to Intercounty Electric Cooperative customers in the Houston area at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday following a failure at a Sho-Me Power Corp. substation.
About 1,675 were without service beginning earlier in the morning.
The substation supplies power to Intercounty's customers.
Intercounty Electric said Sho-Me Power was hooking up a mobile substation to restore power to members in the Houston area. Sho-Me provides wholesale electric service to Intercounty.
