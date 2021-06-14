Ozarks Healthcare will host a remembrance ceremony on Saturday, June 19, at the Missouri State University – West Plains (MSU-WP) Amphitheater to help bring closure for those who experienced loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony is open to anyone who lost a loved one during a time when grieving together was difficult.
“Due to safety concerns during the height of COVID-19, many of us were not able to gather with family and friends to say ‘goodbye’ and celebrate the lives of our loved ones,” Mike Parrott, Ozarks Healthcare chaplain coordinator, said. “We hope this ceremony will help those in our community needing closure to find comfort and peace as we honor the lives and memories of friends, family, and neighbors.”
The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on June 19 outdoors at the MSU – WP Amphitheater, which is located just west of the Smith-London Centennial Bell Tower between Franklin and Pennsylvania avenues in West Plains. It will include music from Marty and Patty Elmore, keynote speakers, and an opportunity to honor the life of a loved one with a special memorial on the grounds of MSU – WP. Grief counselors, hospice representatives and the Ozarks Healthcare chaplains will be onsite to consult, visit and pray with anyone who wishes to take part.
For more information, please call 417-256-9111, ext. 3351.
