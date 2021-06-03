CRIME SCENE

Authorities were called early Wednesday morning to this house on Broadway Street in Houston. The home faces east on the corner of Broadway and Steffens streets, one block west of First Street. 

A man is charged with murder and is held without bond in the Texas County Jail after a Houston Police Department investigation that began early Wednesday.

Adam T. Reams, 38, who lives in Houston but has ties to Waterloo, Ill., is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

Earlier: The Houston Police Department is investigating a death that occurred overnight at a residence near the downtown business district.

Police said the victim is Billy J. Hayes Jr., 30, of Houston, who died of multiple stab wounds at a home at Broadway and Steffens streets. 

Police Chief Brad Evans said authorities were called at 1:07 a.m. following a report of a man stabbed. Officers from HPD and Texas County Sheriff's Department arrived, along with medical personnel.

A male was taken into custody and is in the Texas County Jail. The investigation continues. 

Evans said his department is being assisted by the sheriff's department, the county coroner and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact Evans or Lt. Matthew Woodmansee at 417-967-5999.

