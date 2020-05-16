A circuit judge issued a sweeping order Friday related to the board of trustees election for Texas County Memorial Hospital.
After hearing arguments on Thursday, Circuit Judge John Beger issued the edict calling on Texas County Clerk Laura Crowley to:
•Reprint the ballots for the June 2 election.
•Add the name of Gina Umfleet of Licking, who previously had filed for a five-year term, but was disqualified by Crowley. That move made George Sholtz of Plato the only candidate on the ballot, according to the county clerk who declared that she was not required to hold an election because there was a sole candidate.
•Allow a write-in candidacy by including on the ballot a place to write in someone’s name. Steve Pierce, a Houston businessman, filed the lawsuit challenging Crowley’s actions after he was denied paperwork to become a write-in candidate. He has until next Friday to declare his candidacy under the write-in procedure, and Crowley is ordered to accept it.
•Contact any voter who has already cast an absentee ballot and allow them to vote again before the June 2 election or in a special election. Gov. Mike Parson earlier rescheduled elections from April 7 to June 2 because the coronavirus.
Crowley could appeal the decision.
NO ELECTION RULING BY CLERK
When the filings closed on Jan. 21, two candidates had filed: Sholtz and Umfleet. About three weeks later, Feb. 11, Crowley sent Umfleet a letter stating she had disqualified her because she didn’t meet the requirements to be a candidate. According to Crowley, that made Sholtz the sole candidate, and she was not required to hold an election because there was a single candidate.
About a week earlier, on Feb. 4, Umfleet paid her 2019 personal property taxes but the check was returned due to insufficient funds. She paid cash on Feb. 14.
WRITE-IN CANDIDACY
On March 2, Pierce arrived at the third-floor county clerk’s office to complete paperwork to declare his write-in candidacy for the board seat held by retiring member Janet Wiseman. A clerk called Crowley, who wasn’t in the office. She arrived about 20 minutes later and told Pierce there wouldn’t be an election, and she had called the secretary of state’s office to inquire.
Absentee voting began without the hospital board on the ballot. Pierce filed the lawsuit on March 10.
JUDGE RULES
Beger said Crowley was bound by law “to put the election for Hospital Trustee on the ballot, even if one or more candidates withdrew or were removed from the ballot.” Additionally, Umfleet should have been given 30 days to rectify any unpaid taxes before removal from the ballot. Beger wrote Umfleet satisfied the obligation and should not have been removed from the ballot.
Beger ruled Crowley should have allowed Pierce to declare his write-in candidacy since it was completed before the second Friday preceding the election.
“Respondent Crowley argues the time for filing for a write-in candidate expires at the time of the candidate filings, in this case Jan. 21, 2020. This is plainly illogical and rejected by the court,” wrote Beger.
