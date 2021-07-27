MOUNTAIN GROVE SCENE

The scene on Mountain Grove's square on Tuesday afternoon. Members of the Houston Fire Department operate an aerial truck.

 Wright County Journal

The Houston Fire Department was called Tuesday afternoon to Mountain Grove's square after a building apparently collapsed and fire broke out.

Several structures were damaged; others reported smoke damage.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire that affected the west side of the town's square. 

Six personnel from Houston arrived with the town's aerial truck.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load comments