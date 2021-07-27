The Houston Fire Department was called Tuesday afternoon to Mountain Grove's square after a building apparently collapsed and fire broke out.
Several structures were damaged; others reported smoke damage.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire that affected the west side of the town's square.
Six personnel from Houston arrived with the town's aerial truck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.