A stretch of Highway 17 north of Summersville remains closed Sunday, and a detour is in place.

The damage is at a construction zone for a bridge over Big Creek near Eunice. Culverts were displaced by high water after heavy rain struck Wednesday into Thursday.

It has been closed since the high water. MoDOT has not said how long the road might be closed. 

