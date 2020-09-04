The Texas County Health Department said behavior must change if the COVID-19 is to be stopped in the county. The warning came on a day that new cases set a record.
The office, it said, is doing several contact tracings following positive cases that were reported Thursday and Friday.
“Texas County, our behavior must change in order to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19,” it said.
It’s statement:
"There is more testing being done and more cases being reported. Over the past several weeks, a common finding is people do not seem to understand how important it is to not expose others to the illness.
“As a society we have been accustomed to going ahead with our daily activities, to work, to school, family gatherings, church services, social activities with friends even when slightly or moderately ill.
“Please stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care. Everyone can lower their chances of getting and spreading the virus by practicing social distancing, avoiding large crowds, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick. CDC defines a ‘close contact’ as longer than 15 minutes, less than 6 feet apart, and they recommend if you must be in a setting where simply can’t social distance to wear a mask. We will update the county’s cumulative confirmed case numbers later this evening.”
Labor Day will mark six months since state officials were notified of Missouri’s first positive case of COVID-19. Cases began surfacing nearly daily in the county beginning in July. To date, more than a million Missourians have been tested for the virus with 8.7 percent of those testing positive. This Labor Day weekend, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is urging individuals to take personal responsibility to protect themselves and others around them.
THREE POSITIVE CASES AT HOUSTON DISTRICT
Three positives cases are reported today at the Houston School District. There is one case each in the elementary, middle school and high school.
“All those having significant contact with those students have been notified by either the health department or school district. The students will quarantine for 14 days or until notice per CDC and health department guidelines,” said Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent. “All other students are considered at low-risk of exposure due to protocols that have been put in place in the school district.”
Moss added, “As we release for the three-day Labor Day weekend, we encourage you to observe safe practice and continue to monitor your children for any symptoms that could be related to COVID-19. We will continue working on procedures to promote distancing at school next week when we return on Tuesday.
33 IN ISOLATION, FIVE HOSPITALIZED
Texas County experienced the biggest one day jump in positive cases since the pandemic began.
There are 33 in isolation and five hospitalized, the county health department reported. There are 140 cumulative cases.
“Today’s positive COVID-19 reports are the highest daily amount reported for the county to date. Increased numbers are both due to providers doing much more testing, and people seeking out testing when ill,” the health department said.
Several cases are linked, often household, in one instance four in the same family unit. A quarter of the new cases are from students. “We commend our school districts for the protocols they have in place to minimize the spread, as we all work together on case isolation/quarantine management of identified close contacts. They and we encourage you to observe safe practice and continue to monitor your children for any symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.”
The health department noted no increase in deaths, active hospitalizations have not jumped and patients are in non-ICU and non-ventilator situations.
STATEWIDE REPORT
Statewide, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported the total number of cases topped 90,000 Friday, with 1,605 new cases and 17 additional fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,562. The positive rate in the last 24 hours stood at 13 percent.
The Texas County Health Department is expected to give an update on its numbers later today. On Wednesday, it reported 112 cumulative cases.
Another church in the county is taking extra precautions by moving services outdoors. First Baptist Church in Houston announced earlier this week it made the the decision to move locations following a positive case involving a member.
CASES AT PRISON
The Missouri Department of Corrections reported Friday there is one active case at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking among employees. One worker has recovered. One inmate has recovered, and there are no active cases.
CABOOL SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNOUNCES MASK POLICY TO BEGIN
Effective Monday, masks will be required for students in fifth grade and up at Cabool.
Three positive cases are reported at Cabool High School from different families. A mask policy will go into effect. “This will include students, staff, athletes while not competing or in active practice, bus riders, and spectators at events. Exceptions will be made for those with a medical condition that prohibit wearing a mask. The district has a reusable/washable mask for every student if they do not bring their own,” the district announced.
It asked that attendees at the Friday football game wear a mask. There were reports that persons who had symptoms during last week’s game later tested positive.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
When did we go from slowing the spread to trying to stop the spread?
Seems to me we need some herd immunity going here and the limited number of people who are actually vulnerable to this or in close contact with someone who is need to be the ones locking down or changing their behavior.
How many years are we going to drag this out exactly?
