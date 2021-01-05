Four persons have filed for a seat on the Houston board of education.
They are Jeff Crites, Rob Harrington, Erin Abney and Brittany Salazar. All completed paperwork Monday at the district office.
Two, three-year terms are on the ballot. Incumbents are Stacie Ely and Leon Slape.
There have been no new filings for county boards. Four seats will be filled on the Texas County Health Department board. Incumbents C.J. Smith, Kirby Holmes and Madeline Miller are seeking re-election. One unexpired term on the board created with the resignation of Sally Smith also will filled. The appointee, Jim Hagler, filed.
Joleen Durham is seeking a five-year term on the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees. Oma Inez Fockler does not plan to file for re-election.
In the City of Houston there have been no new filings.
Don Romines filed for the seat held by Mayor Willy Walker, who is seeking re-election.
Joe Honeycutt, who serves in the Ward I, filed for re-election, as did Kim Bittle in Ward III.
Voters also will elect someone to fill the spot created with the death of Charles “Chalky” Wells in Ward II. The other Ward II seat on the ballot is held by Michael Weakly.
The deadline to file is Jan. 19.
