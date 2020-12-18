APRIL ELECTION

A Ward III council member has filed for re-election to the Houston City Council. 

Kim Bittle refiled for her two-year post.

Filings opened Tuesday and continue through Tuesday, Jan. 19. 

Earlier filings: Mayor Willy Walker will seek re-election after serving his first term. He’ll face opposition from Don Romines, a retired businessman and former council member.

Joe Honeycutt, who serves in Ward I, filed for re-election.

Voters also will elect someone to fill the spot created with the death of Charles “Chalky” Wells in Ward II.

There was one filing for a five-year term on the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees. Joleen Durham completed candidacy paperwork on Tuesday. Oma Inez Fockler does not plan to file for re-election.

There were no filings for Houston board of education on the first day. The three-year terms of Stacie Ely and Leon Slape expire.

Seats also will be filled on the Texas County Health Department board. Incumbents C.J. Smith and Kirby Holmes filed for re-election. Another seat is held by Madeline Miller. One unexpired term on the board created with the resignation of Sally Smith also will be on the ballot.

