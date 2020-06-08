BREAKING NEWS

One person was killed early Friday evening in a fall from a bluff in northern Texas County, authorities said.

The accident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. in an area near the end of Highway AF at the Big Piney River.

Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey identified the man as 22-year-old Damien Pogue, of Licking, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several emergency responders arrived at the scene after a report that a man in his 20s had fallen from a cliff near the stream. Lindsey said the initial caller reported the fall as 100 feet.

At the location were members of the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation and firefighters from Roby and Licking. A medical helicopter was turned around after the discovery of the body.

 

