CASE UPDATE

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Christmas Day that 38 new cases have been reported in the county during the last seven days. 

Texas County's positive case count continues to drop, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported.

In the last seven days, the county has reported 38 new positive cases, said the department on Friday. 

The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases over the last week — was 24.5 percent. The figure in the state is 16.8 percent. 

In long-term nursing settings in the county, the number of active cases with residents and staff was at least 71 on Thursday.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments