For the sixth day in a row, Missouri reported a new record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 2,055 total patients statewide.
UPDATED: COVID-19 count jumps by 52 in county
LATEST INFORMATION
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Tuesday that Texas County has recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.
The positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests — stands at 38.7 percent.
The state's hospitalization numbers have climbed steeply over the past couple of months. The seven-day average has more than doubled since the beginning of September. The data lags three days, and not every hospital reports every day.
There was also new guidance on masks on Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control.
Wearing a mask not only protects others from the spread of Covid-19, but it protects the wearer as well, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday in its strongest messaging yet on face coverings.
The CDC also said that "adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns," particularly when combined with a doubling down of mitigation strategies available to virtually every American: physical distancing, hand washing and ventilation.
COVID-19 cases in Texas County jumped by 52 over the weekend and Monday, the Texas County Health Department reported Monday night.
There are three hospitalized. It said admitted patients reported recently have since been discharged. The positivity rate in the county — the number of cases testing positive over the last seven days — stood at 37.6 percent, according to the Missouri Department of Health. That’s nearly twice the state average. The total cases stand at 787 since the pandemic started.
“COVID-19 is easily spread through close contact by respiratory droplets. Physical distancing works. The best way to reduce individual risk is to minimize exposure. The more community events, social activities, group gatherings and parties attended - exponentially (more and more) it all begins to add up to a lot of different people you may be exposed to,” the health department said.
“In the home setting, isolate from other family members when symptomatic. Stay home anytime waiting on test results. A large number of new cases (clusters) are a direct result of transmission from an individual to multiple family or friends within their group.”
Missouri on Monday reported 2,016 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a record number, and the first time it has surpassed 2,000. Missouri hospitalization data lags three days, and not every hospital reports every day.
The state also reported 3,244 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 212,441 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
