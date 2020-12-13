Weather Alert

...SNOW TODAY WITH MINOR ROAD IMPACTS EXPECTED... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...WET SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, WITH LOCALIZED HEAVIER AMOUNTS UP TO AROUND 4 INCHES POSSIBLE, MAINLY ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. SOME ACCUMULATION ON ROADS IS OCCURRING IN FAR SOUTHERN MISSOURI INCLUDING THE BRANSON AREA. * WHERE...TEXAS, DENT, HOWELL, SHANNON AND OREGON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. SNOW WILL SPREAD INTO THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON AND THEN TAPER OFF FROM WEST TO EAST DURING THE MID AND LATE EVENING HOURS. * IMPACTS...AIR TEMPERATURES NEAR OR JUST ABOVE FREEZING SHOULD HELP LIMIT THE OVERALL WIDESPREAD IMPACTS ON ROADS. SOME SLUSHY ACCUMULATION WILL STILL OCCUR ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES AND WHERE PERSISTENT HEAVIER SNOWFALL RATES CAN OCCUR. THE BEST CHANCES FOR ROAD IMPACTS WILL BE IN COUNTIES ALONG THE ARKANSAS STATE LINE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE AIR TEMPERATURE IN HIGHER TERRAIN OF THE SOUTHERN MISSOURI OZARKS MAY BE SLIGHTLY COLDER ALLOWING SOMEWHAT HIGHER SNOW AMOUNTS TO OCCUR. THERE WILL BE A SHARP CUT OFF IN SNOW AMOUNTS NORTH OF THIS BAND OF SNOW FOR LOCATIONS NORTH OF INTERSTATE 44. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. &&