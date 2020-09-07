A jump of COVID-19 cases in Texas County is the fourth highest in the state, according to a report issued Monday afternoon by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Cases have increased 39 percent in the last seven days, it said.
While its data generally lags those of the county, the state said Monday there were 158 cumulative cases in the county. The Texas County Health Department reported 140 on Friday.
