The amazing streak continues.
Despite leading at halftime and producing numerous big defensive plays throughout the contest, the Houston High School football team fell 20-14 in a South Central Association game Friday night at Salem.
The loss was the Tigers’ 40th straight in the series against their Dent County namesakes.
“That was tough,” said HHS head coach Eric Sloan. “There were a lot of things that if they had gone the other way it would have been a different story.”
Houston led 7-6 at the half after stifling Salem’s offense for most of the first 24 minutes.
The host Tigers took a 6-0 lead on a defensive touchdown with 2:14 left in the first quarter when junior defensive back Garrett Connell snatched a fumbled ball in midair and ran 67 yards into the end zone.
Houston answered and led 7-6 early in the second quarter after an 11-yard touchdown run by junior Bailey Hurst and a point-after kick by senior Trevor Mitchell. The scoring play was set up when junior tight end Korbyn Tune ran 24 yards on a broken play late in the first quarter to put the visiting Tigers at the Salem 19-yard line.
Houston’s offense had several other opportunities in the first half to no avail.
On the game’s first possession, the Tigers mounted a lengthy drive but ultimately turned the ball over on downs at the Salem 4-yard line. Midway though the second quarter, sophomore defensive back Brody McNew intercepted a long pass to give the Tigers the ball at the their own 30-yard line, but Salem’s defense stepped up and Houston turned the ball over on downs at the host Tigers’ 25.
Salem moved the ball through the air on the ensuing drive, but Tune (at linebacker) intercepted a pass at the Houston 38-yard line and ran it back to the Salem 24 with 1:12 to go in the half. Moments later, Tune caught a pass from senior quarterback Ty Franklin to move the ball to the 4-yard line, but the Tigers had no timeouts left and time expired before they could score.
Bolstered by senior running back Caden Camden, Salem’s offense got going in the third period.
Camden had several runs for big gains as the host Tigers put together a 75-yard drive to open the second half, capped off by a 15-yard touchdown run by Camden with 8:50 showing on the clock. Salem led 12-7 after a failed 2-point conversion run.
Later in the third quarter, the host Tigers gained possession at their own 49-yard line and Camden went to work again. The 5-4, 135-pound speedster ran 21 yards to the Houston 5-yard line with about 3 minutes left in the period. After a holding penalty moved the ball back to the 15, Camden ran it into the end zone. This time, Connell (at quarterback) hit 6-2 junior Gover Bradlee for a 2-point conversion pass and Salem was ahead 20-7.
The visiting Tigers kept their composure and responded with a scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter.
After Franklin and Tune hooked up for a 6-yard passing gain on a fourth-and-three play at the Salem 49-yard line, the host Tigers were whistled for two late-hit penalties and Houston suddenly had the ball at their guests’ 7-yard line. Two plays later, junior Zach Fuwell ran for a 2-yard touchdown, and after another point-after kick by Mitchell, Salem’s lead was cut to 20-14.
The visiting Tigers then attempted an onside kick, but the host Tigers (2-1, 1-0 SCA) recovered at their own 47-yard line.
Following a key tackle-for-a-loss by Mitchell (at defensive lineman), Salem was forced to punt and Houston’s offense had another chance.
The Tigers again moved the ball into Salem territory, but turned it over on downs with less the 10 seconds to go and the game ended with Connell taking a knee on the final play.
Houston has turned the ball over on fumbles twice in all three games so far this season.
“Ultimately, turnovers get you beaten,” Sloan said.
Connell’s long fumble return for a TD was a crucial play, since Houston had been dominating time-of-possession in the first period.
“You talk about a huge momentum swing,” Sloan said. “We ate up the entire first quarter, make them go three-and-out and get the ball back, and then that happens.
“We had completely dominated to that point, but the scoreboard didn’t show that.”
Going into the game, Sloan had been concerned about containing the athletic Camden (a first-team all-conference selection in 2019). Sloan’s worst nightmare came true for about 7 minutes in the third quarter.
“He’s got big-time playmaker potential and is a first-teamer for a reason,” Sloan said.
Almost every HHS assistant coach was quarantined prior to the contest, so Sloan was joined on the sideline by a patchwork crew of middle school football coaches and personnel from various high school sports programs. Sloan said the absence of his main men hurt, including during Salem’s third quarter outburst.
“I could tell that something didn’t look right defensively,” he said, “but I couldn’t tell what it was and the kids weren’t able to give me any feedback and I didn’t have the coaches’ eyes there to help me identify what it was. By the time we got it corrected, we’d used up timeouts and they were taking advantage.
“I was trying to stop the bleeding real quick, because I figured if we didn’t get it stopped we were going to be in a real big mess.”
The Tigers went into the game convinced they could be the group that stopped the long losing streak, and after the final horn several players displayed how much the loss hurt.
“Just to know you’re so close and come up short,” Sloan said. “That’s heartbreaking.”
After beginning the season with three consecutive road games, Houston (2-1, 0-1 SCA) will host Cabool next Friday. The game is scheduled to feature both homecoming and senior night activities.
