UPDATE: Houston won third place in the state with a win over Cole Camp, 340-130.
Houston fell to Fair Grove in semifinal action, 440-170. Fair Grove went on to win the state championship.
-----
The Houston High School Scholar Bowl team will compete today (1 p.m. May 7) after earning a berth in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 Final Four.
The Tigers qualified for the state playoffs with a win over Thayer in the championship match of the Class 3 District 1 tournament on April 17. Houston will face Fair Grove at the MSHSAA headquarters in Columbia. Palmyra and Cole Camp will duel in the other Class 3 semifinal. Semifinal winners will then battle for the state title and the other teams will play for third place.
The win over South Callaway came in a singular, one-and-done matchup.
