HHS Scholar Bowl team

Members of the HHS Scholar Bowl team gather after a victory in a state tournament quarterfinals match. From left, assistant coach James Allen, Ben Cook, Andy Durham, Destiny York, Devon Sawyer and head coach Jason Pounds.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

UPDATE: Houston won third place in the state with a win over Cole Camp, 340-130.

Houston fell to Fair Grove in semifinal action, 440-170. Fair Grove went on to win the state championship.

-----

The Houston High School Scholar Bowl team will compete today (1 p.m. May 7) after earning a berth in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 Final Four.

The Tigers qualified for the state playoffs with a win over Thayer in the championship match of the Class 3 District 1 tournament on April 17. Houston will face Fair Grove at the MSHSAA headquarters in Columbia. Palmyra and Cole Camp will duel in the other Class 3 semifinal. Semifinal winners will then battle for the state title and the other teams will play for third place.

You can watch it here. 

The win over South Callaway came in a singular, one-and-done matchup.

bracket
District champs

HHS Scholar Bowl team members gather around the plaque earned for winning the Class 3 District 1 championship.

