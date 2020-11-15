Near the end of the second day of the fall firearms deer season, there have been 1,123 deer killed in Texas County, reports the Missouri Department of Conservation. That places the county fifth in the state.
The first day found rain and wind hampering hunting.
The breakdown in the county is: Bucks, 702; button bucks, 77; and does, 344.
The leader in the state is Bollinger County with 1,251. Also among the top counties were Howell (1,194), Benton (1,179), Franklin (1,141) and Texas (1,123).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.