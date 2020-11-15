DEER HUNT

The fall firearms deer season began on Saturday, Nov. 14. 

 MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION

Near the end of the second day of the fall firearms deer season, there have been 1,123 deer killed in Texas County, reports the Missouri Department of Conservation. That places the county fifth in the state.

The first day found rain and wind hampering hunting.

The breakdown in the county is: Bucks, 702; button bucks, 77; and does, 344.

The leader in the state is Bollinger County with 1,251. Also among the top counties were Howell (1,194), Benton (1,179), Franklin (1,141) and Texas (1,123).

