Six nominees have been announced for two-year positions on the University of Extension Council in Texas County.

They are: Elaine Campbell, Victoria Johns, Ross K. Richardson, Diane Pierce, Brandy McCloy and Ben McCloy.

Additional nominations can be made by petition of 25 or more qualified voters residing within the district and filed with the council within 20 days of the Dec. 17 publication notice.

University of Extension is located in the Lone Star Annex at 114 W. Mains St. in Houston.

