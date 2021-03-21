Texas County’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in January, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The figure was 5.3 percent, which was down one-tenth of percentage point from December. A year ago, the rate was 5.2.

Here are unemployment rates from counties in south-central Missouri: Laclede, 5.7; Phelps, 4.6; Howell, 6; Dent, 5; Douglas, 5.4; Shannon, 6.9; and Wright, 5.3.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments