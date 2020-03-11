Texas County’s unemployment increased again in January, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
The figure was 5.3 percent, up two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.
Employment numbered 8,719 in the county. The report listed unemployed at 492.
Other counties and their unemployment rates: Dent, 4.7; Phelps, 4.3; Shannon, 6.6; Howell, 5.5; Wright, 7.5; Douglas, 11; Laclede 7.1; and Pulaski, 4.8.
