UNEMPLOYMENT

Texas County's jobless rate was 5.3 percent in January.

Texas County’s unemployment increased again in January, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The figure was 5.3 percent, up two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.

Employment numbered 8,719 in the county. The report listed unemployed at 492.

Other counties and their unemployment rates: Dent, 4.7; Phelps, 4.3; Shannon, 6.6; Howell, 5.5; Wright, 7.5; Douglas, 11; Laclede 7.1; and Pulaski, 4.8.

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments