State health officials announced Saturday night that a resident of northeast Missouri has contracted the first recorded case in the state of a variant of COVID-19 that has shown to spread more quickly.
The person lives in Marion County, which borders the Mississippi River northwest of St. Louis.
The variant of the coronavirus was first detected in the United Kingdom in September, and the first case in the United States was recorded in December, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in a statement.
Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 600 domestic cases of the variant had been reported to the CDC as of Thursday. Thirty-three states so far have reported cases.
While the variant is believed to spread faster than the original coronavirus, it does not initially appear to be any more severe or to respond differently to vaccines, according to the CDC.
“We are working closely with the local public health agency (in Marion County) to ensure appropriate measures are being taken regarding contact tracing and isolation and quarantine protocols,” state health Director Randall Williams said.
DHSS continues to advise individuals to wear a mask, practice good handwashing and physical distancing, and to stay home if not feeling well. If any symptoms are experienced or COVID-19 exposure is suspected, DHSS encourages individuals to seek testing.
Although in limited supply, the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff, emergency personnel and those with specific comorbidities or who are age 65 and over. Learn more at www.MOStopsCovid.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.