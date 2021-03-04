The U.S. attorney’s office is alerting the public to a scam.

“It has come to our attention that a number of residents in various parts of the state have received scam calls that falsely claimed to be from the U.S. attorney’s office in Jefferson City, Mo. In some instances, the caller claimed to be with Cyber Crimes and said they (the receiver of the call) had a phone that was identified as a phone used in a cyber crime,” the office said.

The U.S. attorney’s office does not contact the public in this matter.

Persons who receive a call should contact the FBI at 816-512-8200.

 

 

