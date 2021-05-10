CHARGES

Two persons were arrested Sunday, May 9, in Texas County on outstanding warrants. 

Two wanted persons from Ava were arrested Sunday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Harley L. Crownover, 28, of Ava, was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and Christopher R. Mendenhall, 34, was wanted on two misdemeanor Wright County warrants for traffic violation. 

Crownover was taken to the Texas County Jail; Mendenhall to the Wright County Jail. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments