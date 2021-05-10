Two wanted persons from Ava were arrested Sunday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Harley L. Crownover, 28, of Ava, was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and Christopher R. Mendenhall, 34, was wanted on two misdemeanor Wright County warrants for traffic violation.
Crownover was taken to the Texas County Jail; Mendenhall to the Wright County Jail.
