Two wanted persons were arrested Saturday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Austin L. Johnson, 22, of Eminence, was wanted on a probation violation warrant - robbery and was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance - THC wax and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.
Jimmy D. Fields, 26, of Birch Tree, was wanted on a felony Shannon County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle - first degree; and was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, providing false information to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was transported to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.
