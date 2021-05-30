Two wanted persons were arrested Saturday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Austin L. Johnson, 22, of Eminence, was wanted on a probation violation warrant - robbery and was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance - THC wax and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond. 

Jimmy D. Fields, 26, of Birch Tree, was wanted on a felony Shannon County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle - first degree; and was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, providing false information to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

He was transported to the Texas County Jail and held without bond. 

