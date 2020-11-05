Two wanted men were arrested in Texas County on Thursday afternoon. One led officers on a foot chase.
Chance J. Thomison, 23, of Delaware, Okla., was arrested on four charges of felony fugitive from out of state, misdemeanor fugitive from out of state, felony resisting arrest by fleeing and misdemeanor property damage.
Keith J. Thomison, 44, of Cabool, was wanted on a felony out of state warrant for child neglect.
Both were taken to the Texas County Jail by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.