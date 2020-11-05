ARRESTS

Two men wanted on out of state warrants were arrested Thursday afternoon in Texas County.

Chance J. Thomison, 23, of Delaware, Okla., was arrested on four charges of felony fugitive from out of state, misdemeanor fugitive from out of state, felony resisting arrest by fleeing and misdemeanor property damage. 

Keith J. Thomison, 44, of Cabool, was wanted on a felony out of state warrant for child neglect. 

Both were taken to the Texas County Jail by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

