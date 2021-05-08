Two area teens were charged with alcohol-related offenses early Saturday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Trevor J. Atkins, 19, of Cabool, was charged with DWI, minor visibly intoxicated and failure to maintain right half of the roadway.
After his arrest in Shannon County, he was taken to the Cabool Police Department and later released.
Jacob D. Moseley, 18, of Graff, was charged in Texas County with DWI. He was processed at the scene and released to another party, the patrol said.
