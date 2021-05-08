CHARGES

Two area teens were charged with alcohol-related offenses on Saturday, May 8, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Two area teens were charged with alcohol-related offenses early Saturday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Trevor J. Atkins, 19, of Cabool, was charged with DWI, minor visibly intoxicated and failure to maintain right half of the roadway.

After his arrest in Shannon County, he was taken to the Cabool Police Department and later released. 

Jacob D. Moseley, 18, of Graff, was charged in Texas County with DWI. He was processed at the scene and released to another party, the patrol said. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments