ACCIDENT

Two motorcyclists were seriously injured on Labor Day in northwest Texas County.

Two motorcyclists were seriously injured Monday afternoon in northwest Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Travis Brown said a southbound 2002 Harley Davidson Road King operated by Michael G. Torrey, 51, of Buffalo, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of Highway 17 about six miles north of Roby and overturned.

Torrey and a passenger, Cynthia A. Tuning, 51, of Buffalo, were flow to Mercy in Springfield. Neither was wearing a helmet. (which was not required effective Aug. 28 if certain conditions are met following a new law that went into effect).

The motorcycle was totaled. The Roby Fire Department assisted at the scene.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments