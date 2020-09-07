Two motorcyclists were seriously injured Monday afternoon in northwest Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Cpl. Travis Brown said a southbound 2002 Harley Davidson Road King operated by Michael G. Torrey, 51, of Buffalo, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of Highway 17 about six miles north of Roby and overturned.
Torrey and a passenger, Cynthia A. Tuning, 51, of Buffalo, were flow to Mercy in Springfield. Neither was wearing a helmet. (which was not required effective Aug. 28 if certain conditions are met following a new law that went into effect).
The motorcycle was totaled. The Roby Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.