The following are excerpts of reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Richard Labrash, 49, of 502 N. Henderson St. in Salem, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Orscheln Farm and Home on May 6.
•James P. Mitchell, 71, of 10885 Higgins Drive at Licking, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated (drugs), failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at U.S. 63 and Oak Hill Drive at about 11:15 p.m. May 2.
An officer made the stop after observing a vehicle moving erratically. Mitchell was taken to jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.