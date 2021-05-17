The following are excerpts of reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Richard Labrash, 49, of 502 N. Henderson St. in Salem, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Orscheln Farm and Home on May 6.

•James P. Mitchell, 71, of 10885 Higgins Drive at Licking, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated (drugs), failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at U.S. 63 and Oak Hill Drive at about 11:15 p.m. May 2.

An officer made the stop after observing a vehicle moving erratically. Mitchell was taken to jail.

