ACCIDENT

Two persons were injured in an accident Monday, Feb. 8, north of Licking.

Two persons were injured Monday afternoon in a crash north of Licking on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Zayne Tate said a southbound 2001 Ford Ranger driven by Debbie L. Yates, 52, of Licking, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned about four miles north of Licking.

Yates and a passenger, Toby W. Yates, 29, of Licking, were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, with minor injuries.

The vehicle was totaled. Both were wearing seat belts. 

