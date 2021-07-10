Members of the Houston City Council handled several matters during a meeting on Tuesday.
Members:
•Learned that Brad Evans resigned as member of the park board and heard another member, Sheena Postlewait, read her resignation letter.
•Heard from a six city workers who spoke during a public comments period and praised their boss, City Administrator Scott Avery. They were Angie Long, Jason Wink, Adam Stevenson, Harley Coulter, Carol Pittman and Keith Hamilton, who said the city was progressing and moving forward with equipment improvements, infrastructure upgrades and maintenance.
•Listened as Karen James, community coordinator for Drury University in Houston, gave a report on plans for an activity in the parking lot near its quarters.
•Heard from Paul Keilholz, a bail bondsman, who on March 4 purchased a small acreage in an area west of Drury University’s satellite campus on Spruce Street from the Industrial Development Authority of the City of Houston. Keilholz said he asked the Houston Planning and Zoning Commission for approval to place a sign across the street from the Texas County Jail. He’s been unable to receive a permit from Avery without constructing a building, which is on the drawing board. The mayor said a response will be provided to him soon.
•Approved participating in an electrical study through its wholesaler. There is no cost unless an onsite report is given. (5-1, Stilley no)
•Okayed proceeding with phase II of a project to line 4,960 feet of 8-inch sewer line around Highway 17. The area was targeted by a study conducted by a firm. The cost is $139,955 and was included in the current budget. The goal is to reduce inflow of water into its wastewater sewer system that ultimately ends up at its sewer plant. It is the third year of a project that will extend several years and also provides documentation that the city can provide to DNR that it is working on reducing inflow.
•Are expecting a task list before addressing an assistant who could aid parks director Stetson Evetts. Avery said he asked Evetts for the needs in September 2020. Further discussion is expected on the role of the park board and improving communication between the city and panel.
