Texas County Memorial Hospital recently named two employees to leadership posts.
Courtney Owens, RN, BSN, of Cabool, is the new quality improvement/risk management director and Melanie Evans, RN, BSN, of Houston, is new Home Health of the Ozarks and Hospice of Care director.
Owens began her career with TCMH in 2003 as a LPN in med/surg, then moved away from Houston when her husband was deployed. She returned to TCMH in 2007 as a LPN at Home Health of the Ozarks, and began the RN bridge program. After RN graduation in 2009, Owens worked at TCMH Hospice of Care, and was promoted to director of Hospice of Care in 2010. In 2017, she was promoted to Home Health of the Ozarks and Hospice of Care director.
Owens earned her BSN in 2021 from Central Methodist University.
“Being appointed to this role has been a goal of mine,” Owens said. “I love digging into patient data and finding ways to improve all aspects of patient care.”
Owens explained that she loved her previous position and the people she worked with, but this was logical next step in her nursing career.
“I am excited about the opportunity to address and resolve our patient concerns quickly,” Owens said. “I want to develop performance improvement plans to make patient care safer, more streamlined, and overall a better experience for everyone.”
“I love this community and was born at this hospital,” Owens said. “I have deep roots in the community and TCMH, as my mother, Becky Scott, retired from TCMH after 40 years in utilization review and continues to work part time.”
“Courtney is a valuable asset to TCMH and will play an important role in our future,” Amanda Turpin, chief nursing officer at TCMH, said. “Her skills, enthusiasm, and energy make her an excellent fit as our new quality director.”
Owens and her husband, Kenny, have one son, Seth, 15, three dogs and a cat. Owens enjoys attending her son’s sporting events, reading and traveling.
Evans began her career with TCMH in 2007 as an ER ward clerk. Upon graduation from Texas County Technical Center, she was promoted to a LPN in Med Surg. She then bridged to RN at East Central College in 2009, and began working at TCMH Hospice of Care in 2010 as a case manager.
Evans earned her BSN from Central Methodist University in 2019. She continues to be a PRN in med/surg, ICU, ER and House Supervisor while working for hospice, which is something she fully enjoys.
“I am honored to step into this position knowing that TCMH has excellent home health and hospice programs,” Evans said. “I look forward to embracing the leadership role to further advance these programs as we continue to meet the healthcare needs of our communities.”
Evans added that she was raised in Houston and has strong family ties in the community. She feels fortunate to be a nurse and have the opportunity to serve patients and families that she has known her entire life.
“I believe that having personal relationships and connections with our patients and families is important,” Evans said. “I have found that it helps them to be more comfortable with their care.”
“Melanie is a skilled and knowledgeable nurse, and we are fortunate to have her in this role,” Turpin said. “I look forward to having her as a vital part of our nurse management team.”
Evans and her husband, Brad, have two children, Katy, 13, and Kaleb, almost 9. Evans enjoys being a sports mom, attending Chiefs games and going to concerts.
