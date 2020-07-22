CORONAVIRUS

There are four persons isolated due to coronavirus in Texas County. The total number of cases reported by the county health department is 18. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports there have been two cases in the county that are linked to congregate living cases. Those include  long-term care facilities, which include skilled nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities, assisted living facilities and residential care facilities that provide nursing or convalescent care. 

Two more positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Texas County Health Department late Wednesday afternoon. 

The total stands at 18. It said the last two cases may be linked to a Howell County case. No other information was released. 

Four persons in the county are in isolation; no one is hospitalized. 

