Two persons from Licking were seriously injured Wednesday, June 23, in a Highway VV accident,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a westbound 2003 Pontiac Vibe driven by Rudy A. Marr, 33, fell asleep, ran off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree.

A passenger, Zachariah T. Ingels-Settles, 28, was flown to Mercy Hospital at Creve Coeur. Marr was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia.

Assisting at the scene was the Dent County Sheriff’s Department. Both occupants were wearing seat belts. The vehicle was totaled.

