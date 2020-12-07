A Licking man and Springfield man face four felony charges after an incident involving multiple law enforcement agencies Dec. 2 near Licking.
Jacob A.S. Danzo, 25, of 14606 Arnott Road in Licking, and Dominick P.L. Hunter, 21, of 744 S. Wabash St. in Springfield, are each charged with felonies of first-degree assault – serious physical injury of special victim, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest by fleeing.
According to an Licking officer’s report, he and another colleague were in the same vehicle patrolling the Old Salem Road area at about 1:10 p.m., in an attempt to locate Danzo and Hunter, who had reportedly fled from authorities on the previous weekend and were known to frequent a residence on Kirk Street.
One of the officers observed a blue Chevrolet Cobalt pass by, and Danzo was recognized as the driver. The officer pulled the patrol car behind the suspect’s car and it accelerated and pursuit began.
PURSUIT BEGINS
The officer reported that the pursuit covered several state and county roadways, and high speeds were reached while the car failed to stop at multiple posted stop signs, failed to stay on the right half of the roadway and didn’t yield to the police car’s emergency lights and siren.
The pursuit reportedly ended at a driveway of a residence on Highway 119, and Danzo and Hunter ran into a nearby wooded area. The two officers followed, and while they were searching the woods other law officers reportedly arrived.
The officer reported that the two suspects were seen running across a field and were apprehended a short time later. A loaded long-barrel Ruger .44 magnum pistol was located on the ground next to Danzo, and was determined to be the same gun he had pointed at one of the officers earlier.
During a search of the suspects’ car, a loaded semi-automatic .22-caliber pistol was reportedly found, along with a case containing eight hypodermic syringes and two plastic bags containing a white substance that tested positive as methamphetamine.
Both men were taken to the Texas County Jail. Hunter is held without bond and Danzo’s bond was set at $200,000.
Personnel from the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted.
Danzo is also charged with another count of felony possession of a controlled substance as well as felony delivery of a controlled substance from a separate incident on Nov. 13. His bond is set at $200,000 for those charges, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.