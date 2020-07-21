Two persons are in isolation Tuesday in Texas County as the number of cases stood at 16 since the pandemic started.
The information appeared on a social media site from the Texas County Health Department, whose report came on Tuesday morning. Fourteen are off isolation.
Here's the department's last statement on cases:
"The individual is isolating at home; contact tracing is pending further information before final determination of probable travel related exposure or unknown community spread. We encourage everyone to take precautions when they travel, particularly if an area or state has reported a significant increase in cases."
No location was disclosed.
Early Wednesday evening, the Cabool School District reported to patrons that a support staff member had tested positive and did not work in a classroom or kitchen setting. It is considered a low risk situation, and the person was never within six feet of anyone for longer than 15 minutes, the school district said.
It was reported earlier by a Cabool institution, Kabul Nursing Homes Inc., that one person had tested positive despite taking all safety precautions. Additional testing was planned.
Here is a breakdown in south-central Missouri as of Tuesday: Shannon (33), Howell (63), Douglas (28), Wright (51), Laclede (145), Pulaski (155), Phelps (57) and Dent (10).
The number of lives lost is 1,134 in the state. The greatest percentage of cases is in Polk County, where the number has increased 113 percent in the last week.
Results from last week's testing in Texas County have not been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.