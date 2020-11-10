ACCIDENT

Two Houston residents were injured Tuesday morning after striking several horses in the road in a crash in western Texas County.

Cpl. Justin Piccinino said a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Traverse was driven by Melvin L. Seyler, 57, on Highway 38 about four miles west of Huggins. It was near Wyrick Road.  He and a passenger, Peggy Seyler, 59, were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital, Piccinino said. They had minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts. The vehicle was totaled.

Three carcasses were removed by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Neighbors reported several wild horses roam the area where Missouri Department of Conservation land is situated.

