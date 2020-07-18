Two persons — including a 6-year-old boy — were seriously injured Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash north of Cabool.
Tpr. Justin Dedmon said a northbound 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Steven L. Loman, 45, lost control and overturned.
Loman was flown to Cox South in Springfield. The boy was taken by ambulance to Cox South.
Both were wearing helmets when the 9:30 a.m. crash occurred on Highway PP. Assisting at the scene were Sgt. Dale Pounds and Tpr. Cathryn Davis.
