Two persons were injured Saturday morning in an accident south of Licking at Highway 137 and Highway VV.
Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said a 1967 Chevrolet pickup driven southbound and turning east by James L. Brannam, 75, of Success, failed to yield and turned into the path of a northbound 2004 Kia Sorento operated by Tony D. Driskell, 53, of Raymondville. The Kia ran off the roadway and overturned at about 8:10 a.m., said Goodwin.
Two passengers in the Kia — Gabriel Driskell, 18; and Candice Driskell, 46, both of Raymondville — were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Gabriel’s injuries were minor; and Candice’s moderate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.