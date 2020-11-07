ACCIDENT

Two Raymondville residents were injured Saturday morning in an accident south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Two persons were injured Saturday morning in an accident south of Licking at Highway 137 and Highway VV.

Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said a 1967 Chevrolet pickup driven southbound and turning east by James L. Brannam, 75, of Success, failed to yield and turned into the path of a northbound 2004 Kia Sorento operated by Tony D. Driskell, 53, of Raymondville. The Kia ran off the roadway and overturned at about 8:10 a.m., said Goodwin.

Two passengers in the Kia — Gabriel Driskell, 18; and Candice Driskell, 46, both of Raymondville —  were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Gabriel’s injuries were minor; and Candice’s moderate.

