ACCIDENT

Two persons were injured Tuesday afternoon in a Highway 17 crash at Summersville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Makena S. Robertson, 17, of Summersville, was stopped in the road and was struck in the rear by a 2011 Mazda 6 operated by Ricky U. Smith, 55, of Hartshorn. 

Smith and a passenger, Tammy L. Smith, 41, of Hartshorn, were taken by ambulance to Mercy at Mountain View. 

