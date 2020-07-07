Two persons were injured Tuesday afternoon in a Highway 17 crash at Summersville.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Makena S. Robertson, 17, of Summersville, was stopped in the road and was struck in the rear by a 2011 Mazda 6 operated by Ricky U. Smith, 55, of Hartshorn.
Smith and a passenger, Tammy L. Smith, 41, of Hartshorn, were taken by ambulance to Mercy at Mountain View.
